Orbx Announces Landmarks Adelaide City Pack MSFS

Over on their forums, Orbx have announced that Landmarks Adelaide City Pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released next week.

Landmarks Adelaide City Pack is an exciting new addition to our top selling Landmarks and Cityscape series for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which includes classic locations such as Sydney, Singapore, London, Brisbane and Paris.

Adelaide is known for its picturesque coastline, diverse architecture, murals and rich natural surroundings, and the Orbx City Pack brings this character filled city to life for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Over 90 stunning landmark buildings and structures are ready for you to explore across the city of Adelaide and beyond. Nearly 100 sq km of custom orthoimagery beautifully depict the busy downtown areas, ports and the unique salt evaporation ponds.

