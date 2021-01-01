  • Tutorial: Pro Pilot Tips And Tricks For MSFS 2020

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    Professional Pilot Tips and Tricks to use in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    These are some handy tips I have used in real flying that can be used in Microsoft Flight Simulator including: How to find true air speed, how high to be on a visual approach, how to derive a vertical speed to maintain a 3 degree glide path, how to request weather using the FMS in the CJ4 with the Working Title Mod, how to draw a hold, how to setup the FMS for vectors to final, ways to go direct to a fix, and finally, using the heading bug on the ground.

    To figure how high to be on a visual approach when no VASI/PAPI exists: Remember: 300 feet per nautical mile.

    If 5 NM from the runway - 5X300=1500 feet. Add field elevation and that is the height the airplane needs to be at that given distance.

    To get the estimated vertical speed to maintain a 3 degree glide angle:
    GS/2 and add a 0. Example 120 knots GS/2=60 add a 0 = 600 feet/minute descent rate.

    For TAS in jets: First 3 digits of FL/2 + IAS
    Example FL320 = 320/2 = 160 + IAS (250) = 410 TAS

    For TAS in props: ALT in Thousands Example 6500 feet=6.5X2%
    6.5X.02=13%
    1.13 X IAS
    Example @6500 feet and 90 KIAS
    90 X 1.13 = 101.7 KTAS

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

