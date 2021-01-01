  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 10 for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-17-2021 02:15 PM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 10 for MSFS

    Here we have another twenty hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic license and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a Parking Spot at most of the fields.

    As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No.1 for many years to come.

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 10 for MSFS

    Included Airfields

    1. Ballyvaloo Eire 890 EICT
    2. Bennets End AG168
    3. Bowland Fell Gliding AG96
    4. Coleman Green AG211
    5. Crook Farm EGIO
    6. Davidstow EGJV
    7. Feshibridge EGZL
    8. Garston Farm AG124
    9. Gerpins Farm AG123
    10. Lumb EGRW
    11. Middleham YD04
    12. Nayland EGGH
    13. New-Farm (Bristol) AG125
    14. Pitsford EGII
    15. Portmoak EGYV
    16. Raydon Wings EGEZ
    17. Rhos Y Gilwen AG212
    18. Rookery Farm EGQX
    19. Rosearrow EGQO
    20. Tarn Farm EGJX

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 10 for MSFS

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 10 for MSFS

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 10 for MSFS
    See other Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings sofly sr22 stairport taburet toliss topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 03:14 PM Go to last post
    eggeater

    Translucent textures?

    Thread Starter: eggeater

    So I tried to install an old FS9 texture for the CS 707 on fsx. I managed to get it half-working, VC is there, the fuselage is properly textured, but...

    Last Post By: eggeater Today, 03:03 PM Go to last post
    sublimeorc3

    Add on airport problem

    Thread Starter: sublimeorc3

    I purchased Inverness airport from Marketplace. It looks very good but now when I fly within 7 miles of the airport everything slows up and...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 03:02 PM Go to last post
    waymon

    Problem after installing RX8600xt graphic card

    Thread Starter: waymon

    With the RX6800XT I'm getting long pauses in flight, everything is set to ultra by default and run very smooth except for the pauses I use to have...

    Last Post By: waymon Today, 02:57 PM Go to last post