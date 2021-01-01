Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 10 for MSFS

Here we have another twenty hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic license and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a Parking Spot at most of the fields.

As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No.1 for many years to come.

Included Airfields

Ballyvaloo Eire 890 EICT Bennets End AG168 Bowland Fell Gliding AG96 Coleman Green AG211 Crook Farm EGIO Davidstow EGJV Feshibridge EGZL Garston Farm AG124 Gerpins Farm AG123 Lumb EGRW Middleham YD04 Nayland EGGH New-Farm (Bristol) AG125 Pitsford EGII Portmoak EGYV Raydon Wings EGEZ Rhos Y Gilwen AG212 Rookery Farm EGQX Rosearrow EGQO Tarn Farm EGJX

