  VSKYLABS Releases Rutan Model-158 Project For X-Plane

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-17-2021 11:32 AM  
    The VSKYLABS Test-Pilot: Rutan Model-158 Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research was just RELEASED!

    The project include a thorough 50 pages, illustrated Pilot Operations Manual booklet, with detailed information regarding the project, the Pond-Racer aircraft and the VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 PT6A-28 variant, X-Plane setup instructions and more.

    This fascinating research-based educational project was developed based on extensive real-world flying and experience with twin-PT6A aircraft, as well as high performance jets. The project is introducing key systems and elements which were developed and tailored specifically to the Pond-Racer's original air-frame and design features, extending its usability from a stick-and-throttle racer to an all-weather cross country commuter.

    The detailed yet easy-to-read manual will allow the virtual-pilot to learn how turboprop engines and other peripheral systems architectures and modes of operations are being operated in an aircraft capable of cruising at above 30,000 feet.

    An easy to paint paint-kit, as well as three liveries are included as well.

