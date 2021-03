Aerosoft Releases CRJ For MSFS 2020

Aerosoft Releases CRJ For MSFS 2020

Aerosoft proudly presents: The CRJ 550 and CRJ 700! Add-on available now for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The Bombardier CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 are a family of regional jet airliners designed and manufactured by Canadian transportation conglomerate Bombardier and is part of the Bombardier CRJ aircraft family; this aircraft trio has been collectively marketed by the company as the CRJ Series.

Source