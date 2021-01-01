Verticalsim v2.0 Update For New Orleans XP

Welcome back to the beautiful city of New Orleans - KMSY 2.0! This is a massive update bringing many, many, many changes. Some probably forgotten in the changelog!
V2.0 Changelog
- All new revamped night lighting
- Redone PBR on most surfaces
- Cleaned up groundtraffic file
- All new PBR'd jetways with gate numbers
- Better visible interior
- Gate numbers marked on ground
- Complete new ortho set
- Fixed airline assignments
- Changed tree color
- Add proper night taxiway lighting (Wig-wags, flashing embers, etc.)
- New edge lights
- New HD Grass (with no performance loss)
- FedEx ramp received proper night lighting and marshallers
- New manual written from scratch
- Changed export to target to XP 11.30+
- Fixed Vulkan shadow bug
- Fixed AI taxipathing
The update is completely free for V1 owners. And you can pick it up on sale up until tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST on my site.
