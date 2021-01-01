  • Verticalsim v2.0 Update For New Orleans XP

    Verticalsim v2.0 Update For New Orleans XP

    Welcome back to the beautiful city of New Orleans - KMSY 2.0! This is a massive update bringing many, many, many changes. Some probably forgotten in the changelog!

    V2.0 Changelog

    • All new revamped night lighting
    • Redone PBR on most surfaces
    • Cleaned up groundtraffic file
    • All new PBR'd jetways with gate numbers
    • Better visible interior
    • Gate numbers marked on ground
    • Complete new ortho set
    • Fixed airline assignments
    • Changed tree color
    • Add proper night taxiway lighting (Wig-wags, flashing embers, etc.)
    • New edge lights
    • New HD Grass (with no performance loss)
    • FedEx ramp received proper night lighting and marshallers
    • New manual written from scratch
    • Changed export to target to XP 11.30+
    • Fixed Vulkan shadow bug
    • Fixed AI taxipathing

    The update is completely free for V1 owners. And you can pick it up on sale up until tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST on my site.

