Verticalsim v2.0 Update For New Orleans XP

Welcome back to the beautiful city of New Orleans - KMSY 2.0! This is a massive update bringing many, many, many changes. Some probably forgotten in the changelog!

V2.0 Changelog

All new revamped night lighting

Redone PBR on most surfaces

Cleaned up groundtraffic file

All new PBR'd jetways with gate numbers

Better visible interior

Gate numbers marked on ground

Complete new ortho set

Fixed airline assignments

Changed tree color

Add proper night taxiway lighting (Wig-wags, flashing embers, etc.)

New edge lights

New HD Grass (with no performance loss)

FedEx ramp received proper night lighting and marshallers

New manual written from scratch

Changed export to target to XP 11.30+

Fixed Vulkan shadow bug

Fixed AI taxipathing

The update is completely free for V1 owners. And you can pick it up on sale up until tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST on my site.

