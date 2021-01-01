  • First Look: Aerosoft CRJ For MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    In this review, I give you my first impressions of the Aerosoft CRJ, based on a week of flying a pre-release build. I discuss what's impressed me, what's disappointed me and whether or not I think you should buy it.

    The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the current Microsoft Flight Simulator has been built on the experience of the developers from the CRJ family offered for FSX and Prepar3D. Yet the new technology available within MSFS gave all developers involved the opportunity to use the latest in design, system and flight model programming. Therefore, they were reconstructed from ground up to match the new standard in look, function and flying characteristics. This small high-end airliner was created with the gracious support of Microsoft and Asobo, which ensured that the new features of the Microsoft Flight Simulator could be implemented.

    Features

    • Highly detailed modeling based on many photos of the original aircraft
    • Covered with high resolution PBR textures that convey virtual reality extremely well
    • The possibilities of the new flight simulator engine are mostly utilized
    • Fluid animations of moving parts such as landing gear, flaps and doors
    • The cockpit shows detailed modeling and animations that provide a realistic look and feel of this popular airliner
    • Support of advanced features, such as rain effects, etc.
    • The flight model is based on Flight Simulator's new aerodynamic model to provide more realistic behavior of the CRJ in all flight conditions. It has been fine tuned to reflect the performance and reactive behavior of the CRJ

    Included are the CRJ 550 and 700 models with 9 liveries.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Additional CRJ video: "Buy It And Fly It" Tutorial
    Additional CRJ video: Tutorial: Importing SimBrief Flight Plans

