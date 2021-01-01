  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly sr22 stairport taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    eggeater

    Translucent textures?

    Thread Starter: eggeater

    So I tried to install an old FS9 texture for the CS 707 on fsx. I managed to get it half-working, VC is there, the fuselage is properly textured, but...

    Last Post By: eggeater Today, 01:37 PM Go to last post
    westway

    Settings changing

    Thread Starter: westway

    I have FSX in Windows 10 and lately for some unknown reason my settings completely change, causing me to have to change them back to my original...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 01:28 PM Go to last post
    waymon

    Problem after installing RX8600xt graphic card

    Thread Starter: waymon

    With the RX6800XT I'm getting long pauses in flight, everything is set to ultra by default and run very smooth except for the pauses I use to have...

    Last Post By: heinzpilot Today, 01:16 PM Go to last post
    nsproles

    Insert MS FS Game Disk

    Thread Starter: nsproles

    I have been operating MSFS for the past few months without a problem. This morning, it will not launch. I press the icon in the task bar or in the...

    Last Post By: kevinfolsom Today, 01:12 PM Go to last post