Aeroplane Heaven Announces Spitfire Mk VB

Aeroplane Heaven have announced that another Spitfire will soon be available for MSFS, this time the Mk VB:

Spitfire MkVb for MSFS: We announce the forthcoming release of another Spitfire. This time, the MkVB. Here's a video showing some of the features. This is work in progress and sounds are placeholders only. We are also working on many more effects and special animations. The Mk1A and the MkVB will be releasing very soon folks.

Source

