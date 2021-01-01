  • New France VFR Product Range For X-Plane

    France VFR - Tree Factory XP

    We've just released 5 vegetation products for the entire France country. Each pack is for a region of France : North-West, North-East, Center, South-West and South-East. This is really a revolution for X-Plane simmers because it is the first time such dense, high accuracy with so many species varieties and edges density is available for a whole country under X-Plane!

    A free demo scenery is available here.

    Features

    • TREE Factory XP is a set of very dense and detailed vegetation DSF overlays covering the Southern-East part of France (see chart provided for more informations about coverage).
    • TFXP sceneries are designed for use with photographic scenes such as those generated by Ortho4XP but can also be used with the default X-Plane landscape.
    • Each scenery is sub-divided into two sub-sceneries in order to allow the least powerful configurations to activate only the most important part of the vegetation. The "_Std" scenery contains the most significant vegetation zones, approximately 2/3 of the full coverage, while the "_Ext" scenery contains the small hedges and thickets. Only the "_Ext" scenery can be disabled by deleting it from the Custom Scenery directory.

    More informations and screen shots on France VFR web site.

