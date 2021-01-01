New France VFR Product Range For X-Plane

We've just released 5 vegetation products for the entire France country. Each pack is for a region of France : North-West, North-East, Center, South-West and South-East. This is really a revolution for X-Plane simmers because it is the first time such dense, high accuracy with so many species varieties and edges density is available for a whole country under X-Plane!

A free demo scenery is available here.

Features

TREE Factory XP is a set of very dense and detailed vegetation DSF overlays covering the Southern-East part of France (see chart provided for more informations about coverage).

TFXP sceneries are designed for use with photographic scenes such as those generated by Ortho4XP but can also be used with the default X-Plane landscape.

Each scenery is sub-divided into two sub-sceneries in order to allow the least powerful configurations to activate only the most important part of the vegetation. The "_Std" scenery contains the most significant vegetation zones, approximately 2/3 of the full coverage, while the "_Ext" scenery contains the small hedges and thickets. Only the "_Ext" scenery can be disabled by deleting it from the Custom Scenery directory.

More informations and screen shots on France VFR web site.

