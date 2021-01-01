Review: HSimulators - Grand Arctic For X-Plane

Grand Arctic Publisher: HSimulators Review Author:

Nicholas Garlick Suggested Price:

$28.00

Hello, let me introduce myself. My name is Nicholas Garlick, aka Mr G as you will come to know me by, and I am what you would class as a casual flight simmer. The main platform that I use is X-Plane 11, however I also fly other mainstream simulators. In the next few days I will also be adding Microsoft Flight Simulator to my collection. I am a keen military aviation enthusiast, and this interest extends into my flight simulation world, as you can see in the screen shots immediately below.

Whereas I tend to favor military aircraft, I also like to fly general aviation and helicopters as well. I also like to fly all over the place, and generally...the more exotic the better!

It's not that I don't like airliners (they have their place), it's just that they aren't normally my first port of call. However, when I do have a dabble with them, it is generally with the classics.

Being a military aviation enthusiast, where possible I like to fly from scenery files that feature military airfields. In saying that, there are not many dedicated payware military airfields available for the X-Plane platform. It is at this point that I must say a big thank you to all those community developers that have produced some excellent renditions of many of the RAF airfields in good old Blighty (the UK and the area where I live and predominantly fly) and other air bases around the globe. Where would any of our flight simulation platforms be without these dedicated and talented individuals producing some remarkable content for our virtual worlds. Thank you to you all!

As I briefly mentioned, I like to fly in exotic places and one of the air bases I like to fly from on winter operations is Thule Air Base located right on top of the world.