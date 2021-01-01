Perfect Flight - EuroWings A320 Missions Pack for MSFS

Eurowings A320 Missions Pack is a first attempt to let you fly an IFR mission making up for the Microsoft Flight Simulator lack. Missions are available into the ACTIVITIES/BUSH TRIP but but unlike traditional bush trips structure, they work in conjunction with the ATC engine. So you can interact with the Traffic Control to simulate real life flight operations. Test your knowledge and skills in this particular aspect of the flight!

You start each mission with the plane parked at the gate, cold & dark, so you have the complete control and responsibility of any aspect of the planned route.

In addition, the missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.

Features

Fleet - new livery in Eurowings colors for the default Airbus A320neo in ultra high 8k resolution. You can use the provided plane or any already in your fleet.

- new livery in Eurowings colors for the default Airbus A320neo in ultra high 8k resolution. You can use the provided plane or any already in your fleet. Missions - 10 IFR flights completely integrated with the ATC system, with Speed call, Stall and Overspeed monitoring and warnings, Gear, Flaps and altitude check and more. Fly for hours in a large range of scenarios and enjoy a most realistic flight experience in a real aeronautical world ambience.

- 10 IFR flights completely integrated with the ATC system, with Speed call, Stall and Overspeed monitoring and warnings, Gear, Flaps and altitude check and more. Fly for hours in a large range of scenarios and enjoy a most realistic flight experience in a real aeronautical world ambience. Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You can refuel the plane in any time and you have full access to Checklists and Assistance Options. Multiplayer feature is also enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

- You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You can refuel the plane in any time and you have full access to Checklists and Assistance Options. Multiplayer feature is also enabled, so you can fly online with your friends. Complete Documentation - In addition to a useful User Guide, product includes the most recent and official AIP documentation (Airport, Arrival, Approach, Departure) for all departure/arrival Airport.

Purchase Perfect Flight - EuroWings A320 Missions Pack for MSFS

See other Perfect Flight add-ons for MSFS 2020