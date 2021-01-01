  • PMDG Updates 777 Products For P3D v4/v5

    PMDG Reports On Boeing 777 Update Status

    PMDG 777 product line updates released via Operations Center.

    As discussed in my 11MAR21 update, we have just pushed a series of updates that covers the entire PMDG 777 product line for Prepar3D v4/v5. This update is really focused on quality-of-flight improvements for the 777, with updates to the pitch control module in the C*U portion of fly-by-wire as some code improvements to eliminate an out-of-context acceleration that would occur at high AOA/ANU while the aircraft was rolling on the main landing gear.

    We have also gone through quite a few other smaller items as detailed in the change list, and the usual other polish/tweaking that we do with update cycles.

    We are going to expand the concentration iris a bit over the next few weeks, to include dragging a few changes back over to the 747 and 737 product lines in order to clean up problems that are "universal" across the product lines (the out-of-context acceleration for example) to those product lines- and we have some backlogged fixes that have piled up while we focused on the 777 exclusively and we push those out for you- as we now to the point where our workflow will balance out between our four active product lines more evenly. (The 4th is DC-6, for those wondering!)

    Source

