Axonos Releases Donegal Airport Freeware for X-Plane 11

    Donegal Airport! Voted the most scenic airport in the world, is an airport you can't miss out on!

    Serving as our first freeware airport we like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us and for those who pushed us to be better! You can download our rendition of Donegal Airport for free at our Discord server.

    Donegal Airport is located 2 NM south-west of Bunbeg in Carrickfinn, a townland in The Rosses, a district in north-west County Donegal, Ireland. The airport is on the county's north-west coast. about a 15-minute drive from Dungloe and Gweedore and 45 minutes from Letterkenny.

    Source
    Axonos Releases Memphis v1.1 For X-Plane 11

