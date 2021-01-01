  • Rolling Cumulus - Central America Caribbean Coast Trip And Mission

    Welcome pilots--Central America is a region of the Americas. It is bordered by Mexico to the north, Colombia to the southeast, the Caribbean Sea to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west and south. Central America consists of seven countries: El Salvador, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. The combined population is estimated at 44.53 million (2016).

    Central America is a part of the Mesoamerican biodiversity hotspot, which extends from northern Guatemala to central Panama. Due to the presence of several active geologic faults and the Central America Volcanic Arc, there is a great deal of seismic activity in the region, such as volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, which has resulted in death, injury and property damage.

    This "Bush Trip" covers around 1249 NM of the Atlantic or Caribbean Ocean shores of five countries, giving you many hours of flying over these coasts. We encourage you to "customize" the trip by diverting to other airfields along the way as well as fly over towns and cities near by. Our "Little Pilots" will be giving you information about the many places you will be going to.

    As a bonus, you will find the complete flight plan which you can alternatively fly as a mission which is somewhat more difficult.

    Features

    • Fly in Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama
    • 14 stops in grass, dirt and paved runways in cities, towns, villages and in the middle of jungles
    • Optimized for MSFS 2020
    • Detailed route indicated along the flights
    • Flights can be followed in several freeware moving maps
    • Bonus...RCS/mission option
    • Old type knee board for the trip or mission

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Central America Caribbean Coast Trip And Mission for MSFS 2020
    See other Rolling Cumulus add-ons for MSFS 2020

