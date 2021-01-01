Malaysia Virtual Opens New Web Site

It is with great pleasure I announce the launch of Malaysia Virtual Airlines new site. It is a new era for MVA and one that shows the commitment the staff at MVA have towards the VA.

Do you know what it takes to form an awesome Virtual Airline?

A traditional real-world counterpart, distinguished destinations, which are opertated with diverse fleet all of it combined with the Best in class software suite.

We firmly believe we have the most advanced PIREP and flight tracking system of any virtual airline in the world. We have countless unique and exciting features to offer our pilots, and we are constantly in development! No stale software, no archaic systems, no dated data displays. We use the latest technologies to bring our pilots an unparalleled experience in Virtual Aviation!

But...You know what's even awesome? YOU can also be a part of it!

https://en.malaysiava.org