JustSim Releases Hannover For MSFS 2020

Hannover Airport (IATA: HAJ, ICAO: EDDV) is the international airport of Hannover, capital of the German state of Lower Saxony. The ninth largest airport in Germany, it is in Langenhagen, 11 km north of Hannover. The airport has flights to European metropolitan and leisure destinations, and serves as a base for Eurowings, Condor, SunExpress Deutschland and TUI fly Deutschland.

