Fly X Simulations Releases Zakynthos For X-Plane

This scenery covers the beautiful holiday destination of Zakynthos.

Every summer, the airport of Zakynthos becomes a thriving gateway for tourists seeking some hot Mediterranean sun. Serving a vast array of airports right across continental Europe, the UK and Ireland. This scenery covers the airport of Zakynthis Dionysios Solomos and is an accurate and up to date recreation of the airport.

The scenery includes features such as; an accurate and up to date rendition of the apron, accurate and up to date 3D objects, PBR Ground and building textures, Custom animated ground traffic, 3D Vegetation, and some of the surrounding area near to the airport.

