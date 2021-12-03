  • Aerosoft - Airport Chania for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-12-2021 02:34 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Chania for MSFS

    This add-on is a realistic representation of Chania "Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport" (LGSA) for the Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Chania, Crete International Airport (ICAO: LGSA, IATA: CHQ) is found in western Crete. It is located 14 km north-east of the city of Chania, in the Akrotiri peninsula and is named after Ioannis Daskalogiannis, the leader of the revolution of the Sfakia region in 1770.

    Aerosoft - Airport Chania for MSFS

    LGSA airport serves both civilian and military activity. The civilian area is located northern of the runway and is operated by Fraport since 2018. The southern airport area is operated by Hellenic Air Force.

    It has a single, 3,348 m / 10,982 ft long asphalt runway, designated 11/29 which can serve aircraft up to Boeing 747, C-5 Galaxy and Antonov AN-124. Two main taxiways connect the operation fields with the runway.

    Two taxiways connect the airport facilities with the runway. The southern taxiway can be used as a runway with designation 11L/29R when the main runway is not operational.

    Aerosoft - Airport Chania for MSFS

    Features

    • Realistic depiction of the airport layout and objects
    • Highly detailed custom ground polygons including all the last additions of the apron layout (walkways in front of the terminal)
    • Highly detailed custom 3D objects with full PBR textures covering the entire airport area
    • Improvement of the vegetation (density and tree form) inside the airport and at the surrounding area
    • Main landmarks addition at airport’s surrounding area
    • Custom animated flags at the terminal
    • Custom animated vehicles at the apron area
    • Custom animated windsock
    • Fully customized dynamic lights.
    • Sloped runway

    Aerosoft - Airport Chania for MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Chania for MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app arrow iii autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 02:59 PM Go to last post
    trashmon

    SIM Update III

    Thread Starter: trashmon

    Apparently, 1.14.5 is ready today. Got an update message when I started it this morning, listing all of the new features and fixes. All well and...

    Last Post By: natman1965 Today, 02:55 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    An MSFS Adventure

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    I've told you about some of the things I've been involved with in the past, and i figured this job would be about the same. I had know idea that it...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 02:50 PM Go to last post
    Tigretto

    Install FS2004 on Ubuntu - it works! Here's how to do it.

    Thread Starter: Tigretto

    Install FS2004 on Ubuntu - it works! Here's how to do it. Like many people, I've tried to yank myself off Windows and have been successfully using...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 02:35 PM Go to last post