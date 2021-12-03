Aerosoft - Airport Chania for MSFS

This add-on is a realistic representation of Chania "Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport" (LGSA) for the Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Chania, Crete International Airport (ICAO: LGSA, IATA: CHQ) is found in western Crete. It is located 14 km north-east of the city of Chania, in the Akrotiri peninsula and is named after Ioannis Daskalogiannis, the leader of the revolution of the Sfakia region in 1770.

LGSA airport serves both civilian and military activity. The civilian area is located northern of the runway and is operated by Fraport since 2018. The southern airport area is operated by Hellenic Air Force.

It has a single, 3,348 m / 10,982 ft long asphalt runway, designated 11/29 which can serve aircraft up to Boeing 747, C-5 Galaxy and Antonov AN-124. Two main taxiways connect the operation fields with the runway.

Two taxiways connect the airport facilities with the runway. The southern taxiway can be used as a runway with designation 11L/29R when the main runway is not operational.

Features

Realistic depiction of the airport layout and objects

Highly detailed custom ground polygons including all the last additions of the apron layout (walkways in front of the terminal)

Highly detailed custom 3D objects with full PBR textures covering the entire airport area

Improvement of the vegetation (density and tree form) inside the airport and at the surrounding area

Main landmarks addition at airport’s surrounding area

Custom animated flags at the terminal

Custom animated vehicles at the apron area

Custom animated windsock

Fully customized dynamic lights.

Sloped runway

Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Chania for MSFS