Taburet - Copenhagen Shores for MSFS

A complete re-design of Copenhagen harbor area according to geographical position of objects and shorelines. We bring out the best of MSFS in build photogrammetry around the coastlines; by fixing layers. Reshaping of shores in very high details inside the covered areas. The main objective of this scenery is to show MSFS photogrammetry at its best; which otherwise it will be left submerged. Bridges; piers; boats parked on canals; are now showing correctly according to data streaming from Bing.

Purchase Taburet - Copenhagen Shores for MSFS

See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020