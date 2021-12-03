  • Taburet - Copenhagen Shores for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-12-2021  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Copenhagen Shores for MSFS

    A complete re-design of Copenhagen harbor area according to geographical position of objects and shorelines. We bring out the best of MSFS in build photogrammetry around the coastlines; by fixing layers. Reshaping of shores in very high details inside the covered areas. The main objective of this scenery is to show MSFS photogrammetry at its best; which otherwise it will be left submerged. Bridges; piers; boats parked on canals; are now showing correctly according to data streaming from Bing.

