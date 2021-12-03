  • Several FS2Crew Updates Released

    FS2Crew

    A major round of FS2Crew updates has been released!

    The 3 updates are as follows:

    FS2Crew: Flight Crew A320 has been updated to V1.4

    Change Log:

    1. Main Panel background is now transparent. A This makes the main panel look much nicer.
    2. Icon now has text "A320" to help distinguish it from the PBE icon (user request).
    3. Position of panel window remembered (user request).
    4. Default A320 only. A Improved flows. A FO will now set the Autobrake to MAX during his taxi flow. A The FO will also turn on the APU during the after landing flow and turn off the fuel pumps during the shutdown flow.
    5. Change: Panel in focus text replaced by a single keyboard icon graphic.

    Purchase FS2Crew - Flight Crew A320

    FS2Crew: Pushback Express updated to v1.8

    Change Log:

    1. Main panel now uses a transparent background. A We think it looks much better. A However, you can still collapse the window, which is what we actually recommend you do if you're not using the panel window.
    2. As per user request, window position should now auto save.
    3. As per user request, the PBE icon now has text on it that says PBE. A That can help distinguish it from the Flight Crew A320 icon.
    4. "Panel in focus" text replaced by a keyboard graphic shown in the screen shot above.

    Purchase FS2Crew - Pushback Express for MSFS 2020

    FS2Crew: PMDG 777 for P3D v4 and v5 updated to v3.5

    Change Log:

    1. FO's descent flow while interacting with CDU fixed.

    Purchase FS2Crew - PMDG 777 Edition For P3D v4/v5

