Several FS2Crew Updates Released

A major round of FS2Crew updates has been released!
The 3 updates are as follows:
FS2Crew: Flight Crew A320 has been updated to V1.4
Change Log:
- Main Panel background is now transparent. A This makes the main panel look much nicer.
- Icon now has text "A320" to help distinguish it from the PBE icon (user request).
- Position of panel window remembered (user request).
- Default A320 only. A Improved flows. A FO will now set the Autobrake to MAX during his taxi flow. A The FO will also turn on the APU during the after landing flow and turn off the fuel pumps during the shutdown flow.
- Change: Panel in focus text replaced by a single keyboard icon graphic.
Purchase FS2Crew - Flight Crew A320
FS2Crew: Pushback Express updated to v1.8
Change Log:
- Main panel now uses a transparent background. A We think it looks much better. A However, you can still collapse the window, which is what we actually recommend you do if you're not using the panel window.
- As per user request, window position should now auto save.
- As per user request, the PBE icon now has text on it that says PBE. A That can help distinguish it from the Flight Crew A320 icon.
- "Panel in focus" text replaced by a keyboard graphic shown in the screen shot above.
Purchase FS2Crew - Pushback Express for MSFS 2020
FS2Crew: PMDG 777 for P3D v4 and v5 updated to v3.5
Change Log:
- FO's descent flow while interacting with CDU fixed.