  CAT 3 Design - A320 Steering Tiller Module

    by Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-12-2021  
    Crafted to satisfy the needs of a wide range of PC flight simulator users, our Steering Tiller Module has smooth and accurate action and can be used with any aircraft type. With VESA 75mm x 75mm screw holes on the base, an easy attachment to your desk is possible using any display monitor arm. Although it is modeled after A320 tiller, by tilting the monitor arm it can easily be used in vertical setup that some aircraft types employ (eg B737).

    We even prepared an attachment mechanism for the T16000/TCA joystick which provides the correct positional relationship between the sidestick and the tiller.

    Features

    • Based on a 3D scan of the real A320 tiller
    • Working Pedal Disconnect push button
    • Works out of the box - easy plug and play USB (cable included)
    • Hall Effect Sensor
    • Powder coated front and side walls
    • True to life laser etched Angle indicator disk
    • Correct travel angle (+/- 75°)
    • Makes steering on the ground MUCH more enjoyable

