Carenado Releases Hotfix For Arrow III

Carenado have issued a rather quick hotfix to their recently released Arrow III:

We have just released a hotfix (version 1.0.1) for the PA28R Arrow III which fixes the flaps issue with the MSFS 2020 Update III (1.14.5) and also corrects the lack of drag in the third flap position. The hotfix is available for update in the MSFS 2020 marketplace.

We continue working in version 1.1 on other reported issues and we hope to released it very soon.

