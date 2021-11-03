SouthcalSceneries - Landmarks Long Beach for MSFS

Why did we choose Long Beach?

Without a doubt Long Beach is one of the most visited beaches in California and its architecture is incredible. The Pike bright won't let me lie or the Lions Light House. So we started to produce this scenery in September trying to bring the best quality possible!

What's Included

Lions Light House

Pine Avenue Pier

Parkers Light House and shops around

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

Aquarium of the Pacific

Carnival Panorama

RMS Queen Mary

Palm trees handmade

The Pike Bright and shops around

The Pike Park

Aquarium Park

Aquarium Fountain

Seashell Park

Long Beach Bike Share

Some important illuminated buildings

Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse

Billie Jean King Main Library.

