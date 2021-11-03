SouthcalSceneries - Landmarks Long Beach for MSFS

Why did we choose Long Beach?
Without a doubt Long Beach is one of the most visited beaches in California and its architecture is incredible. The Pike bright won't let me lie or the Lions Light House. So we started to produce this scenery in September trying to bring the best quality possible!
What's Included
- Lions Light House
- Pine Avenue Pier
- Parkers Light House and shops around
- Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center
- Aquarium of the Pacific
- Carnival Panorama
- RMS Queen Mary
- Palm trees handmade
- The Pike Bright and shops around
- The Pike Park
- Aquarium Park
- Aquarium Fountain
- Seashell Park
- Long Beach Bike Share
- Some important illuminated buildings
- Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse
- Billie Jean King Main Library.