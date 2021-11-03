Aerosoft Updates CRJ Professional for P3D v4/v5

Changelog 2.4.0.0

Fixed FPLN page Flt No entry

Fixed GPWS mode 4A conditions

Fixed DIR INTC line on MFD

Fixed ice detection and test

Changed DC Service switch to OFF for all states/I19L approach

Added RWY UPDATE function to FMS

Changed EFB "INIT PAYLOAD FROM AIRCRAFT" to "INIT FUEL FROM AIRCRAFT"

Added cabin oxy masks manual release

Extended entry for FL/TRANS on DEFAULTS page 2/4 to allow all combinations of FL and/or ALT

IDG Reconnect now resets the IDG pushbutton position

Glideslope diamond changed to blue if nav source is an FMS

Removed Lufthansa limitation for FLT NO on 3L / 5R selection

Fuel Pump Logic fixed

Added multiple chimes on startup in P3D

Fixed triple chime sound not playing

Fixed GLD manual mode conditions

Change (VECT) from HdgToMan to FixToMan

Removed duplicate discontinuities

Fixed MFD data extra fuel calculation

Added (VECT) and disco when selecting VECTORS approach transition

Fixed calibration window value display for throttle axis #2

Improved mode switching from ALT/ALTS to VS/SPEED/VNAV modes

Fixed flaps settings condition for TO/GA mode in MSFS

No TCAS announcements right after takeoff

VNAV profile calculation improved

CLB/DES/IAS Hold improved

DELETE now properly deletes FLT ID on FMS RADIO page

DELETE now deletes ETD on FMS PERF INIT page 3/3

Fixed distance, fuel and time calculation for new ALTN fpln

FPLN page automatically switches to page 2 after entering a waypoint with LSK4R

DISCOs can now be deleted with the DEL key

Added a button to EFB Performance page which allows to re-initialize the calculation with current aircraft weights

ADG propeller animation improved

Fixed BTU not really off when selected OFF

Fixed a condition where an (INTC) leg at the beginning of a procedure segment could result in a CTD

Fixed a display problem for Crs to Fix legs on LEGS page

Fixed an issue where VNAV would cut off after changing the flightplan

Fixed a bug which caused auto trim to correct after takeoff for flaps settings made before takeoff

ALTN airport is no longer automatically added to ALTN FPLN

Flightplan files now contain waypoints for the alternate flightplan

Fixed PFD low speed cue

FMS Control no longer shows SELECT SYNC MASTER

RTU now shows squawk code as default

PACK FAULT no longer shows when bleed valves are set to closed

Fixed DISCONTINUITY text color from green to white

Fixed missing RW before runway ID on departure page

Fixed fuel boost pump switches reset to OFF after cold&dark

Reduced blinking speed of master warning and master caution lights

Pack OFF Lights fixed to now only light when a) pressed in and b) no bleed air available and c) engines not starting

Fixed a CTD in flight plan sequencing

Removed L/R PACK FAULT EICAS messages when packs are off

Fixed TO/TO conditions and PFD messages/flags

Fixed entering first leg on FPLN page when ALTN airport is selected

Fixed editing of ALTN LEGS page

Fixed fuel, time and distance calculations for ALTN fpln

PERF INIT ETA calculation now uses ETD on ground, if entered (current time, if not entered or airborne)

Step button now pages through EICAS 2 pages

GLD spoiler efficiency fixed

APU startup condition from "Turnaround" and "Ready for Engine Start" states fixed

Fixed CTD caused by flightplan drawing function

PFD Throttle hint now also shows REV

GLD manual mode implemented

GLD doesn't retract anymore when reverse thrust is set

EFB Brightness re-enabled

Enabled Stall Test while airborne (without stick pusher)

Assigned TAIL WHEEL LOCK shortcut to Stab Disconnect (Shift+G)

Finally fixed that stupid nose gear light for good! (Note that I didn't use the F-word here!)

Increased the acceleration for all FCP knobs

FA "Takeoff Abort" annunciation inhibited below 45 kts ground speed

Added Flight ID to FMS RADIO PAGE 2/2

Incorrect distance calculation on (INTC) legs

Added multiple-chime sound battery connect

Fixed oxygen mask tests overwriting each other

Refuel/Defuel Panel now fully operational

Text size fixed on EFB Options page 3

Parking Brake fixed

Fuel temperature change fixed and rate increased

FMS Arrival page headers

FMS Departure page headers

Oxy mask test knob press causes blinker to blink too now (for SOP compliance)

FMS DIR INTC text colors

Approach sort order on DEP/ARR page

NWS no longer armed in Turnaround state

IRS alignment fixed

Several changes to ALTN LEGS page

Mode S transponder indications for RTU

Fixed POS INIT page 3 showing invalid coordinates if IRS is not aligned

FMS Radio page now accepts NAV frequency input without "."

Added invalid TOGA symbology to PFD

LSK2R on FPLN page now puts ALTN airport into empty scratchpad

Fixed adding FLT NO to scratchpad

Oxygen now depletes on oxygen mask test. Button to refill crew oxygen added to EFB maintenance page

Crew oxygen supply is saved to registration-related configuration file

Initial FMS page changed to STATUS

Remaining IRS align time displayed on POS INIT page 3/3

Added INTC CRS to MOD LEGS page

Origin/Destination selection now properly clears selected SID/STAR/Appr etc.

Approach and transition sequencing

MFD window now shows the same fuel prediction as PERF INIT page 3

Added ETE and ETA predictions on ground on PERF INIT page 3

Implementation of LEGS ALTN page

Added COM frequency entry without "." on FMS Radio page

Added FMS CTL page SYNC/INDEP switching. Note that this is a dummy and doesn't have influence the FMSes behavior

Improved detection of passed ToD after flightplan change

DIR INTC page switching to LEGS page after selection

Navigraph DLLs updated

Missing Fonts added

About Aerosoft CRJ Professional For P3D v4/v5

Most flight simulator fans prefer flights that do not exceed two hours, and for a good reason. The parts of simulated flights considered "fun" are the departure and arrival. That's why commuters are so popular with flight simulator fans.

The Bombardier CRJ series are some of the most often used regional airliners today ¡V every 10 seconds, one of them takes off. You will find them at most airports worldwide. Although not very popular with passengers as those seats are indeed very small and you cannot even stand upright if you are tall, airline companies prefer them because they are efficient and reliable. They are still in production, and although the newer models have better seats, larger overhead bins and better sound proofing they will never be comfortable.

Pilots like to fly them because they are powerful, agile, and a joy to fly manually. It is often described as 'sporty'. They also demand more flying skill than a modern Airbus or Boeing because the flight management systems are limited, for example: no auto throttle and only advisory vertical navigation.

The CRJ Professional is a full rebuild of the CRJ 700/900 that adds new models, new modeling, updated systems, optional vertical navigation, all new graphics using PBR and an Electronic Flight Bag with support for charts, checklists and calculations.

Features

Exquisite modelling with many animations with up-to-date standards like PBR

CRJ 550, 700, 900 and 1000 models

VAS and FPS friendly because we love complex airports as much as you do

Extended Flight Management System delivered with November 2019 (AIRAC 1912) nav data (compatible with NavDataPro and Navigraph)

Complete MCDU with full keyboard control option

All displays available as high resolution 2D windows

Highly accurate flight model

Panel State saving/loading

Standard Sound set done by Turbine Sounds Systems, additional Virtual Cockpit sounds provide by Aerosoft

Heads-up Guidance system

Includes Frank, our avatar to walk around the aircraft and airports (Prepar3D only)

Fully functional (though linked to this aircraft) RAAS provided by FS2Crew

Complete management tool to load fuel, passengers, and baggage. This tool also allows you to tweak the simulation to your hardware

Livery manager with drag and drop functionality

Fully prepared for ChasePlane, PFPX

Many new options to tweak the product to your likings and your hardware, for example to link a hardware control to the nose wheel steering

Electronic Flight Bag supporting NavDatPro and Navigraph charts (georeferenced to show aircraft on the charts), weight and balance calculation, take-off calculation, checklists, fuel, cargo and passenger loading

Five manuals, including detailed step-by-step documentation

Fully Prepar3D V4 compatible with dynamic lights and several other adaptations to use the latest options.

Accurate rain effects on windows.

Models

CRJ 550: United Express/Go Jet

CRJ 700: AF Brit Air LH Regional/CityLine Star Alliance LH Regional/Eurowings South African Express Airways Delta Connection/Go Jet AIR HOP American Eagle (2 models) Private CRJ-700 Horizon Air Alaska Airlines/Sky West United Express/SkyWest Styrian Spirit Conviasa Bombardier Duo Airways

CRJ 900: Air One Adria Airways Air Nostrum (2 models) US Airways Express Binter Canarias SAS Scandinavian Airlines LH Regional/CityLine Lufthansa CityLine LH Regional/Eurowings Delta Connection/SkyWest Air Canada Express AtlasGlobal PLUNA (4 models) Bombardier Private CRJ-900

CRJ 1000: Garuda Indonesia HOP BINTER Air Nostrum



