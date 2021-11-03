Aerosoft Updates CRJ Professional for P3D v4/v5

Changelog 2.4.0.0
- Fixed FPLN page Flt No entry
- Fixed GPWS mode 4A conditions
- Fixed DIR INTC line on MFD
- Fixed ice detection and test
- Changed DC Service switch to OFF for all states/I19L approach
- Added RWY UPDATE function to FMS
- Changed EFB "INIT PAYLOAD FROM AIRCRAFT" to "INIT FUEL FROM AIRCRAFT"
- Added cabin oxy masks manual release
- Extended entry for FL/TRANS on DEFAULTS page 2/4 to allow all combinations of FL and/or ALT
- IDG Reconnect now resets the IDG pushbutton position
- Glideslope diamond changed to blue if nav source is an FMS
- Removed Lufthansa limitation for FLT NO on 3L / 5R selection
- Fuel Pump Logic fixed
- Added multiple chimes on startup in P3D
- Fixed triple chime sound not playing
- Fixed GLD manual mode conditions
- Change (VECT) from HdgToMan to FixToMan
- Removed duplicate discontinuities
- Fixed MFD data extra fuel calculation
- Added (VECT) and disco when selecting VECTORS approach transition
- Fixed calibration window value display for throttle axis #2
- Improved mode switching from ALT/ALTS to VS/SPEED/VNAV modes
- Fixed flaps settings condition for TO/GA mode in MSFS
- No TCAS announcements right after takeoff
- VNAV profile calculation improved
- CLB/DES/IAS Hold improved
- DELETE now properly deletes FLT ID on FMS RADIO page
- DELETE now deletes ETD on FMS PERF INIT page 3/3
- Fixed distance, fuel and time calculation for new ALTN fpln
- FPLN page automatically switches to page 2 after entering a waypoint with LSK4R
- DISCOs can now be deleted with the DEL key
- Added a button to EFB Performance page which allows to re-initialize the calculation with current aircraft weights
- ADG propeller animation improved
- Fixed BTU not really off when selected OFF
- Fixed a condition where an (INTC) leg at the beginning of a procedure segment could result in a CTD
- Fixed a display problem for Crs to Fix legs on LEGS page
- Fixed an issue where VNAV would cut off after changing the flightplan
- Fixed a bug which caused auto trim to correct after takeoff for flaps settings made before takeoff
- ALTN airport is no longer automatically added to ALTN FPLN
- Flightplan files now contain waypoints for the alternate flightplan
- Fixed PFD low speed cue
- FMS Control no longer shows SELECT SYNC MASTER
- RTU now shows squawk code as default
- PACK FAULT no longer shows when bleed valves are set to closed
- Fixed DISCONTINUITY text color from green to white
- Fixed missing RW before runway ID on departure page
- Fixed fuel boost pump switches reset to OFF after cold&dark
- Reduced blinking speed of master warning and master caution lights
- Pack OFF Lights fixed to now only light when a) pressed in and b) no bleed air available and c) engines not starting
- Fixed a CTD in flight plan sequencing
- Removed L/R PACK FAULT EICAS messages when packs are off
- Fixed TO/TO conditions and PFD messages/flags
- Fixed entering first leg on FPLN page when ALTN airport is selected
- Fixed editing of ALTN LEGS page
- Fixed fuel, time and distance calculations for ALTN fpln
- PERF INIT ETA calculation now uses ETD on ground, if entered (current time, if not entered or airborne)
- Step button now pages through EICAS 2 pages
- GLD spoiler efficiency fixed
- APU startup condition from "Turnaround" and "Ready for Engine Start" states fixed
- Fixed CTD caused by flightplan drawing function
- PFD Throttle hint now also shows REV
- GLD manual mode implemented
- GLD doesn't retract anymore when reverse thrust is set
- EFB Brightness re-enabled
- Enabled Stall Test while airborne (without stick pusher)
- Assigned TAIL WHEEL LOCK shortcut to Stab Disconnect (Shift+G)
- Finally fixed that stupid nose gear light for good! (Note that I didn't use the F-word here!)
- Increased the acceleration for all FCP knobs
- FA "Takeoff Abort" annunciation inhibited below 45 kts ground speed
- Added Flight ID to FMS RADIO PAGE 2/2
- Incorrect distance calculation on (INTC) legs
- Added multiple-chime sound battery connect
- Fixed oxygen mask tests overwriting each other
- Refuel/Defuel Panel now fully operational
- Text size fixed on EFB Options page 3
- Parking Brake fixed
- Fuel temperature change fixed and rate increased
- FMS Arrival page headers
- FMS Departure page headers
- Oxy mask test knob press causes blinker to blink too now (for SOP compliance)
- FMS DIR INTC text colors
- Approach sort order on DEP/ARR page
- NWS no longer armed in Turnaround state
- IRS alignment fixed
- Several changes to ALTN LEGS page
- Mode S transponder indications for RTU
- Fixed POS INIT page 3 showing invalid coordinates if IRS is not aligned
- FMS Radio page now accepts NAV frequency input without "."
- Added invalid TOGA symbology to PFD
- LSK2R on FPLN page now puts ALTN airport into empty scratchpad
- Fixed adding FLT NO to scratchpad
- Oxygen now depletes on oxygen mask test. Button to refill crew oxygen added to EFB maintenance page
- Crew oxygen supply is saved to registration-related configuration file
- Initial FMS page changed to STATUS
- Remaining IRS align time displayed on POS INIT page 3/3
- Added INTC CRS to MOD LEGS page
- Origin/Destination selection now properly clears selected SID/STAR/Appr etc.
- Approach and transition sequencing
- MFD window now shows the same fuel prediction as PERF INIT page 3
- Added ETE and ETA predictions on ground on PERF INIT page 3
- Implementation of LEGS ALTN page
- Added COM frequency entry without "." on FMS Radio page
- Added FMS CTL page SYNC/INDEP switching. Note that this is a dummy and doesn't have influence the FMSes behavior
- Improved detection of passed ToD after flightplan change
- DIR INTC page switching to LEGS page after selection
- Navigraph DLLs updated
- Missing Fonts added
About Aerosoft CRJ Professional For P3D v4/v5
Most flight simulator fans prefer flights that do not exceed two hours, and for a good reason. The parts of simulated flights considered "fun" are the departure and arrival. That's why commuters are so popular with flight simulator fans.
The Bombardier CRJ series are some of the most often used regional airliners today ¡V every 10 seconds, one of them takes off. You will find them at most airports worldwide. Although not very popular with passengers as those seats are indeed very small and you cannot even stand upright if you are tall, airline companies prefer them because they are efficient and reliable. They are still in production, and although the newer models have better seats, larger overhead bins and better sound proofing they will never be comfortable.
Pilots like to fly them because they are powerful, agile, and a joy to fly manually. It is often described as 'sporty'. They also demand more flying skill than a modern Airbus or Boeing because the flight management systems are limited, for example: no auto throttle and only advisory vertical navigation.
The CRJ Professional is a full rebuild of the CRJ 700/900 that adds new models, new modeling, updated systems, optional vertical navigation, all new graphics using PBR and an Electronic Flight Bag with support for charts, checklists and calculations.
Features
- Exquisite modelling with many animations with up-to-date standards like PBR
- CRJ 550, 700, 900 and 1000 models
- VAS and FPS friendly because we love complex airports as much as you do
- Extended Flight Management System delivered with November 2019 (AIRAC 1912) nav data (compatible with NavDataPro and Navigraph)
- Complete MCDU with full keyboard control option
- All displays available as high resolution 2D windows
- Highly accurate flight model
- Panel State saving/loading
- Standard Sound set done by Turbine Sounds Systems, additional Virtual Cockpit sounds provide by Aerosoft
- Heads-up Guidance system
- Includes Frank, our avatar to walk around the aircraft and airports (Prepar3D only)
- Fully functional (though linked to this aircraft) RAAS provided by FS2Crew
- Complete management tool to load fuel, passengers, and baggage. This tool also allows you to tweak the simulation to your hardware
- Livery manager with drag and drop functionality
- Fully prepared for ChasePlane, PFPX
- Many new options to tweak the product to your likings and your hardware, for example to link a hardware control to the nose wheel steering
- Electronic Flight Bag supporting NavDatPro and Navigraph charts (georeferenced to show aircraft on the charts), weight and balance calculation, take-off calculation, checklists, fuel, cargo and passenger loading
- Five manuals, including detailed step-by-step documentation
- Fully Prepar3D V4 compatible with dynamic lights and several other adaptations to use the latest options.
- Accurate rain effects on windows.
Models
- CRJ 550:
- United Express/Go Jet
- CRJ 700:
- AF Brit Air
- LH Regional/CityLine Star Alliance
- LH Regional/Eurowings
- South African Express Airways
- Delta Connection/Go Jet
- AIR HOP
- American Eagle (2 models)
- Private CRJ-700
- Horizon Air
- Alaska Airlines/Sky West
- United Express/SkyWest
- Styrian Spirit
- Conviasa
- Bombardier
- Duo Airways
- CRJ 900:
- Air One
- Adria Airways
- Air Nostrum (2 models)
- US Airways Express
- Binter Canarias
- SAS Scandinavian Airlines
- LH Regional/CityLine
- Lufthansa CityLine
- LH Regional/Eurowings
- Delta Connection/SkyWest
- Air Canada Express
- AtlasGlobal
- PLUNA (4 models)
- Bombardier
- Private CRJ-900
- CRJ 1000:
- Garuda Indonesia
- HOP
- BINTER
- Air Nostrum