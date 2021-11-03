  • Willy Canuck Hosts The Corporate Pilot Dad

    Willy Canuck Hosts The Corporate Pilot Dad on SkyBlue Radio

    This Sunday, March 14th at 1400z (2pm London, 9am Est), The Corporate Pilot Dad sits down with Willy Canuck to chat about the Real World of Professional Aviation vs Flight Simulation.

    "Passion is the key"

    This week, Willy and 'D' dig into deep comparisons between aviation and flight simulation whether it comes to learning the trade, creating add-ons or offering help to others. As an experienced corporate pilot flying the Gulfstream G200 and Citation XLS, The Corporate Pilot Dad is no stranger to life in the skies.

    He and Willy have a chat about his informative YouTube Channel which has delighted viewers with his professional opinions on flight simulation add-ons; and his detailed instructional videos on "how to do it like the pros" with various flightsim aircraft.

    However, 'D' is no stranger to flight simulation; far from it! As a fellow long-haul simmer, D and Willy discuss the great experiences that we all share in the virtual skies and how that has been a key part of his life. Willy and D also debate the essential need for passion in the real world of aviation; and for all studios developing flight simulation add-ons in reference to Willy's article on FlightSim.Com.

    It's an old-school greaser-style of conversation about Wings, Sims and Family; pumped up by some hard-hitting rock tunes and smooth grooves to balance the flight attitude.

    Check out The Corporate Pilot Dad's awesome channel on YouTube by clicking the button below:

