Just Flight PA-28R Arrow III Releases For MSFS

We're both excited and relieved that the PA-28R Arrow for MSFS is now available for MSFS users! We were aiming to be able to bring you something that would raise the bar and standards for third party add-ons within MSFS and we believe that's something we've managed to achieve.

Our new PA-28R Arrow III comes in eleven paint schemes and has been developed using the latest MSFS standards, with 4096x4096 textures and PBR materials with real-time environment reflections, authentic custom sounds developed with the powerful Audiokinetic Wwise sound system, down-to-the-rivet detailing and accurate flight dynamics.

The truly 3D virtual cockpit features texturing wear and tear for an authentic environment, optional "clean" textures, a fully functional IFR-capable avionics fit and an impressive lighting system. Custom-coded fuel and electrical systems are provided along with a tablet EFB for controlling various aircraft options and checking aircraft and flight information.

Also worth noting that our new PA-28R Turbo Arrow III/IV add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available soon, bringing you the turbo-powered Arrow III and the later Arrow IV model with its distinctive T-tail.

Developing for the new sim was great fun and of course a challenge at the same time, that should improve over time with the help of the great development team over at Asobo. It all bodes well and there will be more great things to come for sure!