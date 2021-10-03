  • TopSkills - Using Instrument Approach Charts Video v2.1

    Published instrument approaches enable pilots to approach and land at most airports in low visibility, officially called Instrument Meteorological Conditions (IMC).

    Use Published Instrument Approach Charts for Ultimate Realism

    • Understand important data on instrument approach charts
    • Find headings, altitudes, navaids, fixes, and more;
    • Use ILS, GPS, VOR, DME, NDB, LOC, and STAR procedures;
    • Follow localizers, glide slopes, step-downs;
    • Follow DME arcs, procedure turns, missed approaches;
    • And much more

    Enjoy the Satisfaction of Realistic Flight Simming

    • Execute approaches like real IFR pilots.
    • Read information with ease.
    • Follow detailed approach instructions.
    • Use the modern and traditional approach types
    • And many more skills.

    Learn From a Professional Instructional Video

    • Scripted, articulated, and edited narration
    • Separate screens for each step
    • Animated highlights for key concepts
    • Succinct explanations for everything
    • Crystal clear audio quality
    • Approach charts included
    • Video duration 19 minutes
    • File size: 382 MB

    Focus and Limits

    • Explains standard instrument approach charts listed above
    • Does not explain instrument flight rules
    • Does not explain flight instruments
    • Not about navigation radios or GPS

    Applies to All Home Flight Simulator Programs

    • Microsoft
    • X-Plane
    • Prepar3D
    • Flight Gear

    Version 2.1 Updates

    All audio narrations have been improved for highest quality and best user experience. Instructions are clarified based on user feedback. More bonus items are included.

    Prerequisites

    Prior knowledge of flight instruments and instrument flight rules is beneficial. Instrument flight is fully explained in my book, Instrument Flying for Flight Sim Pilots. Instrument flight rules are explained in my Flight Rules video.

    Compatible With Popular Software and Operating Systems

    • Uses common video software that plays MP4s such as:
      • Windows Media Player
      • Quick Time
      • RealPlayer
      • WinAmp
    • Instructions for use are included
    • Duration 18:46 minutes
    • File size 382 MB

    Bonus Items

    Four bonus items are included free for quick and easy reference:
    • Transcript of entire video
    • Charts used in the video
    • Keyboard shortcut list for MSFS 2020
    • V-Speed card

    Quality Assured

    Every effort has been expended to make sure your video is the quality you deserve.
    • Meticulously planned
    • Thoroughly researched
    • Independently verified for accuracy
    • Separately reviewed for quality

    Purchase TopSkills - Using Instrument Approach Charts Video v2.1

