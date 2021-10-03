TopSkills - Using Instrument Approach Charts Video v2.1

Published instrument approaches enable pilots to approach and land at most airports in low visibility, officially called Instrument Meteorological Conditions (IMC).

Understand important data on instrument approach charts

Find headings, altitudes, navaids, fixes, and more;

Use ILS, GPS, VOR, DME, NDB, LOC, and STAR procedures;

Follow localizers, glide slopes, step-downs;

Follow DME arcs, procedure turns, missed approaches;

And much more

Execute approaches like real IFR pilots.

Read information with ease.

Follow detailed approach instructions.

Use the modern and traditional approach types

And many more skills.

Scripted, articulated, and edited narration

Separate screens for each step

Animated highlights for key concepts

Succinct explanations for everything

Crystal clear audio quality

Approach charts included

Video duration 19 minutes

Focus and Limits

Explains standard instrument approach charts listed above

Does not explain instrument flight rules

Does not explain flight instruments

Not about navigation radios or GPS

Applies to All Home Flight Simulator Programs

Microsoft

X-Plane

Prepar3D

Flight Gear

Version 2.1 Updates

All audio narrations have been improved for highest quality and best user experience. Instructions are clarified based on user feedback. More bonus items are included.

Prerequisites

Prior knowledge of flight instruments and instrument flight rules is beneficial. Instrument flight is fully explained in my book, Instrument Flying for Flight Sim Pilots. Instrument flight rules are explained in my Flight Rules video.

Compatible With Popular Software and Operating Systems

Uses common video software that plays MP4s such as:

Windows Media Player



Quick Time



RealPlayer



WinAmp

Instructions for use are included

File size 382 MB

Bonus Items

Transcript of entire video

Charts used in the video

Keyboard shortcut list for MSFS 2020

V-Speed card

Four bonus items are included free for quick and easy reference:

