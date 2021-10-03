  • Sierrasim - KSYR Syracuse Hancock International Airport P3D

    Sierrasim - KSYR Syracuse Hancock International Airport P3D

    Syracuse Hancock International Airport (IATA: SYR, ICAO: KSYR, FAA LID: SYR) is a joint civil-military airport five miles northeast of downtown Syracuse, in Onondaga County, New York, and 65 miles (100 km) south of Watertown. The airport is off Interstate 81, near Mattydale, New York. The main terminal complex is at the east end of Colonel Eileen Collins Boulevard. The airport's territory extends into the Towns of DeWitt, Cicero, and Salina.

    Features

    • Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images
    • Real autogen update
    • PBR texture
    • Airport objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • SODE jetways and objects
    • ALS approach lights
    • Compatibility with: Orbx, GSX L2, Vector, Open LC North America
    • 3D grass
    • Taxiway 3D lights
    • Dynamic lighting
    • Cargo buildings
    • Military buildings
    • Radar animated

