Sierrasim - KSYR Syracuse Hancock International Airport P3D

Syracuse Hancock International Airport (IATA: SYR, ICAO: KSYR, FAA LID: SYR) is a joint civil-military airport five miles northeast of downtown Syracuse, in Onondaga County, New York, and 65 miles (100 km) south of Watertown. The airport is off Interstate 81, near Mattydale, New York. The main terminal complex is at the east end of Colonel Eileen Collins Boulevard. The airport's territory extends into the Towns of DeWitt, Cicero, and Salina.

Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images

Real autogen update

PBR texture

Airport objects

Optimized for good performance

SODE jetways and objects

ALS approach lights

Compatibility with: Orbx, GSX L2, Vector, Open LC North America

3D grass

Taxiway 3D lights

Dynamic lighting

Cargo buildings

Military buildings

Radar animated

