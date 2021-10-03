  • Wings Over Flanders Field Previews Next Major Version

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-10-2021 11:57 AM  Number of Views: 49  
    0 Comments

    Wings Over Flanders Field Previews Next Major Version

    The team behind Wings Over Flanders Field have released some additional preview images of "Between Heaven & Hell II", the next major version of the sim.

    WOFF BHaH II beta screen shots. No release date yet published. Full TrackIR support. No VR Support. PC (Mac with emulator).

    Wings Over Flanders Field Previews Next Major Version

    WOFF BH&H2 is the next major version of WOFF coming in 2021.

    Apart from the obvious new graphic content such as the new complex pilot head movements, new goggles effects and so on, it shows completely revised scenery/terrain in all seasons, new towns and villages and new layouts, shows one of the many new A.I. features (for example here formation flying with the AI in the wind to trying to hold formation) the newly updated SE5a, updated Be2 series, new inline engine animations external and internal, new improved blurred rotary engines etc, also shown is new crash landing abilities due to the new damageable gear...

    Wings Over Flanders Field Previews Next Major Version

    Source
    Wings Over Flanders Field Preview Video

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly sr22 stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    trashmon

    SIM Update III

    Thread Starter: trashmon

    Apparently, 1.14.5 is ready today. Got an update message when I started it this morning, listing all of the new features and fixes. All well and...

    Last Post By: Apollo212 Today, 01:52 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS 2020 Sim Update III Now Available

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22216-MSFS-2020-Sim-Update-III-Now-Available

    Last Post By: SpookyDiver Today, 01:33 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Radar Contact

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Whilst trying to resolve my ATC issues I thought I'd try Radar Contact. However, when I send an email to register and obtain a key I Get a failed to...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 12:52 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Freeware Focus: Coromandel New Zealand

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22144-Freeware-Focus-Coromandel-New-Zealand

    Last Post By: HornetAircraft Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post