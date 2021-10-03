Announcing the Flight Simulation Association

Flight Simulation Association is a newly launched hub offering discounts, webinars, learning resources, and even the ability to locate nearby simmers. Anyone in the community can join for just $30 per year at www.flightsimassociation.com.

In partnership with over 50 developers and content creators, the co-founders of FlightSimExpo are proud to announce the launch of Flight Simulation Association (FSA). FSA is a new, independent association designed to advance flight simulation as a hobby, a pilot training aid, and as a means to explore the passion for virtual flight. Anyone can join at www.flightsimassociation.com.

For new simmers and real-world pilots, FSA provides guides, learning resources, and webinars to help get started in simulation. For experienced simmers, the association offers over $500 in exclusive discounts, in-depth, unique access to developers, and the ability to locate nearby simmers.

"Like with FlightSimExpo, we are hoping to spur an independent, simmer-driven effort to promote our hobby," says Evan Reiter, co-founder of FSA. "We think existing simmers will love the wide variety of product discounts, but we also hope they'll get involved to share their ideas and experiences so we can build great resources for those joining our hobby for the first time."

Starting today, more than $500 in discounts across flight simulation's top products are available through FSA. These include latest releases and popular products from A2A Simulations, Aerosoft, Flight Velocity, Flightbeam, FlyTampa, FS2Crew, Honeycomb, iniBuilds, Javiator, Just Flight, LatinVFR, PacSim, PILOT'S, PropWash Simulation, RealSimGear, Stay Level Avionix, TFDi Design, Virtual Fly, and X-Plane.org.

FSA members can also register for an exclusive group on the Prepar3D forums where they'll have closer access to the development team to ask questions. By joining the FSA Discount Group on OrbxDirect, FSA members can save 20% on a revolving suite of top-selling Orbx products, including BASE, Vector, openLC, TrueEarth, and more. There's even a 10% discount on purchases of X-Plane 11 from Laminar Research.

"But it's much more than discounts: we want people to help us build FSA together so we can continue some of the cool things we started doing at FlightSimExpo 2019," continues Evan. "Imagine more advertisements for home flight simulation in real-world magazines and at Oshkosh and SUN a€_n FUN. What if, someday, there was a single place you could search for add-ons and airports across all platforms and developers? These are the types of things that become possible when you have an independent organization that works to support both flight simmers and developers."

For the first time ever, FSA will make it possible for simmers to find other enthusiasts in their local area! By creating a Simmer Search profile, FSA members can search for and connect with others who are nearby, creating mentorship and social opportunities beyond the big annual conferences.

"If you've ever thought that there might be other simmers in your neighborhood, now you can find out!" says co-founder Phil Coyle. "Available for FSA members who opt in, Simmer Search lets you create a profile and then search for others. You can connect via email to get help, exchange ideas, and even sim together in-person, when it's safe to do so. We hope this eventually results in simmers creating local clubs and meet-ups throughout the year."

In addition to Discounts and Simmer Search, FSA will offer live and recorded webinars, allowing members the opportunity to engage directly with developers between in-person shows. The initial schedule features scenery design with Flightbeam, sneak previews from X-Plane, PC building advice, and tips from real-world airline pilots.

FSA also offers free Getting Started Guides designed to provide information to beginners, including curated lists of top resources. Additional members-only guides provide information about scenery, navdata, charts, tablets, virtual reality, and more, featuring video content from popular content creators. There's even a 5-part Learning Flight series featuring some of the most scenic areas in the United States.

Like the conference, Flight Simulation Association is built by the community. Through surveys, feedback, screen shot sharing, and more, members will help drive the content on the site, ensuring it remains an active reflection of our world. FSA encourages experienced simmers, content creators, news organizations, and others in flight simulation and real-world aviation to Contribute to the content and offerings of the association.

To start accessing the $500+ in members-only discounts, simmers can visit www.flightsimassociation.com and create a free, 30-day trial account. A full membership is $30/year.

"With the community, we hope to build something amazing together. We're excited to hear what you think!"

About FlightSimExpo

FlightSimExpo is North America's community-driven flight simulation conference. The first FlightSimExpo was held in 2018 in Las Vegas, followed by a 2019 event in Orlando that attracted almost 1,700 attendees and more than 60 exhibitors. FlightSimExpo 2021 is scheduled to take place on June 4-6, 2021 at Town and Country Resort, San Diego and online. FlightSimExpo is proudly produced by active participants of the flight simulation community.

