    Canadian Xpress March 2021 Monthly Fly-in: Beach Time

    Continuing with our Sunday Night Flight Events, we bring our monthly Fly-In to the Island Nation of The Bahamas. New Providence Island is the home of Resort City of Nassau. Nassau airport or officially named Lynden Pindling International, is the busiest airport in the Bahamas, as the jumping off point for the rest of the Bahama islands. The Bahamas is also home of some of the nicest beaches in world.

    Departing from Princess Juliana on the Island of St. Maarten we fly to Nassau. St. Maarten has one of the most famous approaches in the world as you make a very low pass over Maho Beach. However, what most people forget about is the departure track out of St. Maarten. Leaving St. Maarten on the most used runway of RWY10, puts you in the direct path of a mountain reaching almost 1000 feet above the airport just 4 miles away. This mountain requires pilots to make a 120 degree right hand turn nearly immediately after takeoff.

    Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, March 27th, 2021A at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our March 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from St Maarten (TNCM) to Nassau (MYNN).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on theA VATSIMA network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting theA Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://www.canadianxpress.ca.

