AuthentiKit Spitfire MkIX Throttle Quadrant Released

The throttle quadrant project was finally concluded on 5th March 2021, 85 years to the day since Supermarine Spitfire prototype K5054 first took to the skies. Unfortunately I could not quite complete the YouTube video post-processing and upload until the 6th March but I feel duty was still done.

This throttle quadrant is the third product in the AuthentiKit range of freeware hardware flight controls and comes on the heels of the elevator trim wheel and spade grip flight stick. So now we are using 3 of the 10 inputs to the AuthentiKit Universal Hub. Landing gear will be next. Here are the key features of the throttle quadrant.

Super sensitive, frictionless and precise hall sensors on throttle lever, mixture and airscrew

Authentic scale replica

Bomb release button

Comes paired with a fully working scale replica of the elevator trim wheel

Self build kit – Allow about an hour for assembly

Quick release plate and socket. Instantly swap this throttle for a P51, P40B, Fokker P41D or whatever you fancy flying next (these quadrants are on the roadmap for 2021)

3D print the parts or ask someone on our Discord forum for help

See download page for all hardware components, assembly instructions and printing advice

Kit available from our friends www.simkitsupplies.com

Step by step assembly guide on YouTube

