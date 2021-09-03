Tutorial: B787 Autopilot With Autoland

thecorporatepilotdad, a real world corporate pilot, explains the Boeing 787 autopilot with autoland in Microsoft Flight Simulator. This tutorial covers every switch of the flight director control panel in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner cockpit including: Approach mode, VNAV, LNAV, and VS/FPA. Note: ALL BUTTONS ARE EXPLAINED with details and examples of each mode when selected. Also demonstrated is a successful autoland.

thecorporatepilotdad

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

About Autoland

"Autoland" describes a system that fully automates the landing procedure of an aircraft's flight, with the flight crew supervising the process. Such systems enable airliners to land in weather conditions that would otherwise be dangerous or impossible to operate in.

