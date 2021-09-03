MSFS 2020 Sim Update III Now Available

Release Notes 1.14.5.0

Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

New Content

FSX legacy liveries available on appropriate planes : Kenmore, Emerald Gold, Global Freightways, Orbit, Pacifica and World Travel

Contrails are now displayed on the player’s aircraft (MP and AI are not supported yet)

New customization menu in the World map to further adjust the aircraft to perfectly match specific real world aircraft. The changes only affects the next flight and they are not persistent.

Empty CG position: We can now have a different empty CG position, just like real world aircraft that all may have slightly different empty balance.



Wear: We can now increase the wear of the fuselage to get a slightly higher parasitic drag and simulate older aircraft.



Control surface limits: We can now adjust the maximum angle limits for elevator, rudder and aileron control surfaces to simulate the slight difference that may exist between different real aircraft. Check Type Certificate Data Sheet (TCDS) Information for real world aircraft control surface angle limit variation tolerance.

Performance And Stability

Fixed various crashes across the title

Fixed a specific crash while using the manual cache

Navigation

Latest AIRAC cycle has been integrated and is now available

Planes

Autopilot / FMS:

Corrected an issue which prevented the VS Wheel from working in FLC mode on the Cessna Citation Longitude

Disabled the autopilot which was incorrectly set as available on the JMB VL-3

Corrected an issue preventing the use of the VS Wheel to control the pitch on some planes

Corrected an issue with the VS Knob not properly responding to commands on the Airbus A320neo

Prevented the autopilot from being polluted by incorrect data when exiting slew mode

VOR/ADF Feature implemented

VOR/ADF – Airbus A320neo FMA Adaptability

Fixed General Aviation planes displaying FMS instead of GPS

G3000 – Fixed FlightPhase & NavSource display not showing properly

Fix roll hold mode behaving like wing leveler

Removing auto alignment of localizers with the runway when the heading given by the localizer and the heading of the runway are too different

Add TRK/FPA features to Airbus A320neo

Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental : LNAV and VNAV does no longer engage automatically when activating the Autopilot.

Displays:

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Enhanced HUD Projection

Airliners – Speed Trend arrow is now more reactive and accurate

Fixed some bearings indicated outside of the 0-360 range in Garmin instruments

Fixed a bug in GNS430 and GNS530 where the cursor did no automatically jump to “Activate” in Direct-to page on validation of the entered ident when there is no ident duplicate

Added airport ident and ILS runway name in GNS530 when tuning nav radio to a localizer

Fixed flight director roll not working when autopilot is not activated

Added wind display in G3X Touch in PFD or Splitted mode

Added possibility to adjust brightness level in G3X Touch

Added possibility to adjust brightness level in G3000

Fixed issue in FLT files that lead to flight plan not being loaded in instruments

Fixing the display of LDA approaches which were wrongly aligned to the runway at the end of their path

Engines:

Fixed Beechcraft Baron G58 incorrectly having automixture enabled

Corrected an issue causing the AutoStart sequence of the Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental to activate the batteries later than expected

Re-enabled the STARTERX SET keys which used to throw an error and toggle the starter. They now correctly set the starter to ON or OFF

Corrected an issue causing the starter to affect the plane’s rpm excessively when the piston_power_scalar of the plane is >1

Corrected an issue which would prevent the engine from ever shutting down while in unlimited fuel mode.

Beechcraft Baron G58 engines adjustment

Beechcraft Bonanza G36 engine idle RPM adjustment

Cockpit Interaction:

Corrected a number of minor XML errors

Improved the behavior of knobs that repeatedly send an action to prevent it from sending multiple events at once

Corrected the fact that the Avionics switch of the Pipistrel Virus SW121 was off when starting in cruise

Enabled the THRT Knob on the ATC Panel of the Airbus A320neo

Enabled the option to push the backup baro knob of the Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental to set it in Standard Altitude mode

Made the copilot’s HUD interactable on the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Enabled the clock’s buttons on the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

JMB VL-3 Propeller Instrument Fix

Fixed Mouse Events not handled correctly on Tactile Screens

AS3X Touch – Removed com active ident display

Cessna Citation CJ4 – Fixed default VT Speed

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Fixed ND interaction Model

Fixed the “COM RECEIVE ALL” simvar always returning false on planes without a configured COM 3, leading to problems with some third party content

Beechcraft King Air 350i – Baro knobs have been added

Control Surface:

Corrected Flaperon animation on Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner which was incorrect in the air.

Corrected an issue preventing the autobrakes of the Airbus A320neo from enabling on the Fungal mission.

Fixed Beechcraft Baron G58 inoperative rudder trim

Lighting:

Corrected some emissive elements staying active when they should be off on the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.

Corrected some emissive elements staying active when they should be off on the Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental.

Corrected some emissive elements staying active when they should be off on the Airbus A320neo.

Checklist:

“Mixture: Lean for Altitude” checkpoint can now be auto completed without issues

Added a Brake Release checkpoint to the Aviat Pitts Special S2S checklist

The Checklist entry “Mixture : Rich below 3000 feet” is now correctly displayed as such instead of “300 feet”

Engine should now start without struggle and auto completion of the “Starting procedure” on the Aviat Pitts Special S2S should now work

Corrected issue on the Cessna 172 Skyhawk’s checklist which prevented the copilot from correctly executing the “Set Transponder to Alt” step

Corrected Issue on piston planes checklists which prevent the steps relating to setting the right mixture from correctly executing

Corrected issue on the Beechcraft Baron G58 which caused the copilot to not keep the starter active long enough to reach a combustion when auto-completing the checklist

Corrected issue on the Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental’s checklist which caused the step to activate all fuel pumps to not properly validate on some airports

Misc:

External HUD – Fixed AP Ref speed/altitude not always displayed

3rd View HUD – Fixed HSI not showing approach course if approach is armed

3rd View HUD – Fixed Trim & Flaps display

Fixed crash when using a plane with an incorrectly setup FuelSystem.

Fuel pressure gauges should now display correct pressure level indications

Fix crash when teleporting to approach

Fixed external HUD not updating at correct framerate

Virtual Reality

A ‘No binding’ icon is displayed when no control is assigned to a VR action

If there are no controls assigned to the camera re-center, then the player cannot switch to VR and they are asked to assign a command to this action

Players can now access to the controls menu directly from the VR Mode page

HOTAS are now specified in the VR bindings (VR Mode page)

VR is now functional when HDR is enabled

The panel reset feature is now functional in VR

A dark background is displayed when opening a menu in the cockpit

When a toolbar menu is opaque, it will now hide properly menus that are positioned behind it

Labels are now properly displayed in the VFR map

Various fixes on the toolbar and the panels display

The mouse cursor is now properly positioned in VR on the Cub Crafter X Cub instrument panel

Cockpit handles should not teleport anymore when clicked and dragged

It is now possible to switch the throttle to CutOff position in the Daher TBM 930

The Flap control in the Cessna 172 Skyhawk G1000 doesn’t return to fully retracted position when interacting with it with the mouse

ATC

In case there is an ASOS/ATIS and Center/Departure/Approach agent on the same frequency in the same area, the ATIS/ASOS will not air its message if the player has been handed off to the Center/Departure/Approach agent to prevent the ATC flow from being stuck

Add leading zero for runway numbers in ATC communications when necessary

Fix ATC agent pronouncing letter by letter airports names during communication with the player

Fix ATC agent attributing cruise altitude instead of proper approach altitude when the first waypoint of the approach do not hold altitude information

Weather

Wind panel UI update for wind and gusts settings

World Map

Properly set runway when setting approach in the World Map

Changing behavior of Precision Marking field in Scenery Editor to allow for the marking to be displayed in case of short runways

Displaying all waypoints from data on the World Map and changing zoom scores to compensate for the amount of new points

Fixing behavior of World Map which was attributing closed runway over opened runway under certain conditions

World

Fix outline against clouds and object in game introduced in the previous update

Lights should no longer be too dark under mountain shadow with low quality setting

Taxi sign lights size has been tweaked

SDK/DEVMODE

Documentation:

Revamped documentation website now live on https://docs.flightsimulator.com

Added Sample for AirtportServices

The left gauge in the MouseAircraft sample has been reworked to provide clearer information.

Scenery Editor:

Trimmed leading spaces in package title

Fixed a bug that would not update the Scene list when adding an object while having no object selected

Fixed an issue to avoid unwanted airport modification

Fixed a crash when hiding all TaxiwayPoints of an Airport

Webassembly:

Fixed GDI+ StringFormat conversion to NanoVG alignment

Fixed potential vulnerabilities in the WASI layer

Tweaked our system to avoid hampering module debugging with recurring exceptions.

SimConnect:

Load and Save Flight using the FlowFlightManager.

Known Issues

Throttle mapping reversed for the Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog

Beechcraft King Air 350i does not change pitch with VS wheel when Autopilot is enabled

in rare occasions, Aircraft screens might not initialize correctly upon loading a flight. Please restart the flight to fix the issue.

The plane continually loses altitude causing it to crash after loading into the Attitudes & Instruments Training Flight

Source