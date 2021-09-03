Stairport Sceneries Wasserkuppe Close To Completion For MSFS

In a recent Facebook post, Stairport Sceneries have shown off some more WIP images of Wasserkuppe for MSFS:

Get ready for the adventure. Just a few weeks to go.

The gliding center on the Wasserkuppe includes the oldest gliding school in the world, a paragliding school, the German glider museum and the Wasserkuppe airfield for gliders and powered aircraft, which is used by the four resident glider clubs and the Wasserkuppe flying school. While on the eastern part of the airfield with the 670-meter asphalt track powered aircraft, motor gliders and gliders in aerotow start is the western part above the road, the so-called "World Sailor", the wind grid position of the glider. In addition, the mountain is also a popular launch site for hang gliders, paragliders and model aviators. In keeping with the tradition of the mountain, numerous gliding events and model flying competitions take place on the Wasserkuppe every year.

