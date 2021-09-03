  • Stairport Sceneries Wasserkuppe Close To Completion For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-09-2021 12:15 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Stairport Sceneries Wasserkuppe Close To Completion For MSFS

    In a recent Facebook post, Stairport Sceneries have shown off some more WIP images of Wasserkuppe for MSFS:

    Get ready for the adventure. Just a few weeks to go.

    Stairport Sceneries Wasserkuppe Close To Completion For MSFS

    The gliding center on the Wasserkuppe includes the oldest gliding school in the world, a paragliding school, the German glider museum and the Wasserkuppe airfield for gliders and powered aircraft, which is used by the four resident glider clubs and the Wasserkuppe flying school. While on the eastern part of the airfield with the 670-meter asphalt track powered aircraft, motor gliders and gliders in aerotow start is the western part above the road, the so-called "World Sailor", the wind grid position of the glider. In addition, the mountain is also a popular launch site for hang gliders, paragliders and model aviators. In keeping with the tradition of the mountain, numerous gliding events and model flying competitions take place on the Wasserkuppe every year.

    Source
    Stairport Sceneries Previews Wasserkuppe For MSFS
    Stairport Sceneries Previews Greater Moncton For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly sr22 stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    andyjohnston

    An MSFS Adventure

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    I've told you about some of the things I've been involved with in the past, and i figured this job would be about the same. I had know idea that it...

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 01:30 PM Go to last post
    neilends

    Post your flight schedules here

    Thread Starter: neilends

    Been mulling this idea for a while and thought I'd try this out. For anyone who wouldn't mind seeing a second airplane (or more) in their line of...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 01:23 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    Saint Barthelemy

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS2020 OZx - Goose

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 12:00 PM Go to last post
    pdmike

    Little Help With the PROC feature of GPS

    Thread Starter: pdmike

    I am having some trouble utilizing the PROC function of the GPS in the B737-800. I want to fly a standard approach to the destination...

    Last Post By: miatamariner Today, 11:20 AM Go to last post