Aeroplane Heaven Offers Further Updates On Spitfire MSFS

We've begun testing the Merlin. Working on gravity feed for the carb and boost cut-out. We're nearly there on the flight modeling so she's not far away now. There's full function in the cockpit including the primer control, oxygen, landing lamps controls for selection and dip and an awful lot more.

