  • Aerosoft Previews Berlin Brandenburg Airport MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-09-2021  
    0 Comments

    New WIP pictures of the Aerosoft Airport Berlin Brandenburg for Microsoft Flight Simulator! As you can see, we are now able to use new techniques that allow using high detail elevation data: You will even feel drainage slopes when taxiing! Apart from that, you can also see the taxiway illumination based on the brand new MSFS airport lighting system.

    Berlin Brandenburg Airport is an international airport in SchA_nefeld, just south of the German capital Berlin in the state of Brandenburg. Named after former West Berlin mayor and West German chancellor Willy Brandt, it is located 18 kilometres (11 mi) south-east of the city centre and serves as a base for easyJet, Eurowings and Ryanair. It mostly features flights to European metropolitan and leisure destinations as well as a number of intercontinental services.

    Aerosoft - Additional Previews Of Berlin Brandenburg For MSFS
    Aerosoft - Airport Bonaire for MSFS 2020

