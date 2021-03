Historic Airlines Group Expands TWA 727 Flights

The Historic Airline Group has just revised our TWA 727 portfolio. With improved historic accuracy and using a 1968 timetable, we have increased available flights from 52 to 190. We selected 1968 for it was the first year the 727-200 joined the 727-100 fleet.

