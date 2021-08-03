WF Scenery Studio Previews Shanghai Pudong Airport P3D

Here are some preview images from WF Scenery Studio showing off their Shanghai Pudong Airport (ZSPD) for P3D v4/v5:

Hey guys! Recent previews of Shanghai Pudong Airport (ZSPD). Development progress is nearing completion. But need some time to refine the other details.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport is one of the two international airports in Shanghai and a major aviation hub of East Asia. Pudong Airport mainly serves international flights, while the city's other major airport Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport mainly serves domestic and regional flights in East Asia. Located about 30 kilometres (19 mi) east of the city center, Pudong Airport occupies a 40-square-kilometre (10,000-acre) site adjacent to the coastline in eastern Pudong.

Source

WF Scenery Update On Shanghai Pudong Scenery For P3D