QualityWings Ultimate 787 FSX/P3D SP4 Released

Over on their forums, QualityWings Simulations have provided information on their recently released update for their Ultimate 787 for FSX and Prepar3D:

Ultimate 787 - SP4 Released

We do hope this message finds you and your families doing well, as the world slowly escapes the grips of this pandemic.

We hope in some small way that our products may have provided some sort of escape during these difficult times. We can attest that at times, it has helped us to escape through the development process.

Over the past few months, we have spent a lot of time putting together one of the most important service packs for the product and are proud to announce that Service Pack 4 (Version 1.4.0) is now available.

For each Service Pack, we try to bring something new to the 787. The EFB is such a key feature on the 787, and we've added two new features that you're sure to love.

Source