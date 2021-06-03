  • Just Flight PA28R Arrow III MSFS Delayed

    Just Flight PA28R Arrow III MSFS Delayed

    PA28R Arrow III MSFS Update:

    We know that many of you were keen to see this released this week, that was our aim, but at the same time we were never going to compromise quality we want to get this as near perfect as we can prior to release. We're now so close to the finish line but are going to spend the weekend implementing final changes to the flight model with a view to tweaking and testing by Monday afternoon and then the release will follow. Could be Tuesday, might push to Wednesday. There's a little bit of the unknown there but bear with us and what we can say is it will be released for all early to middle of next week.

    Thanks to all for the continued interest and your patience whilst we make final checks and prepare the aircraft. There are many preview videos appearing on YouTube and various streams appearing too, this trend is likely to continue over the weekend so if you can face watching what you can't touch for a few days more then do tune in to the various videos and streams. And remember if you haven't already done so you can sign up for email notification about the release on the product page, click on the 'Email me when available' button.

    On our web site we now have the final product page live (Dev page is live too for now) so there's proof that we're all but there. Taking this final few days to fine tune things will be worth it, we're sure. Have a great weekend all and we look forward with excitement to next week.

