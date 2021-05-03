Freeware Focus: MSFS Airports
By FilbertFlies
Welcome to this month's pick of the best free add-on airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator!
If you have any suggestions for the next episode of Freeware Focus, drop a link in the comments and I'll take a look at them.
Included Airports And Download Links
- KAVX Catalina Airport in the Sky (Ace Clearwater Airfield)
- SBCY Cuiabá Marechal Rondon Airport
- LGHI Chios Airport
- VIDP Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport
- YRED Redcliffe Aerodrome and Landmarks
- NZTL Lake Tekapo Airport
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
