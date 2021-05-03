  • South Oak Co - PHLU - Kalaupapa Hawaii for MSFS

    South Oak Co - PHLU - Kalaupapa Hawaii for MSFS

    New to MSFS 2020! A stunning new scenery to enhance the Hawaiian island, Molokai. Great for VFR flying, this Kalaupapa scenery provides a real-life look of this beautiful area of Hawaii.

    Located on the Northern coast on the island of Molokai, Hawaii.

    Kalaupapa Airport is brought to life in this scenery enhancement package for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Owned by the Hawaii Department of Transportation, Kalaupapa is a regional airport that primarily serves general aviation and regional air taxi services. The airfield provides direct access to the Kalaupapa National Historic Park, where hikers and history enthusiasts alike flock to take in the breathtaking views and rich history of the Kalaupapa Settlement. The peninsula on which the runway sits is bounded by jagged volcanic rock and powerful ocean waves, providing aircraft on approach and landing dramatic, beautiful visuals. Additionally, the airfield sits is in close proximity to the Moloka'i Lighthouse.

    Features

    • Custom, reworked natural landscape and vegetation
    • Custom coastlines that depict the jagged volcanic rock
    • Accurate runway, taxiway, and apron enhancements
    • Hand crafted, replicated airport buildings with high resolution physically based rendering (PBR) textures
    • Hand crafted, replicated depiction of the Moloka'i Lighthouse complex, complete with a rotating night time illumination
    • All models are created using a frame rate friendly .GLTF format

