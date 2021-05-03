FS2Crew Announces PMDG 777 Edition Update

FS2Crew is pleased to announced that FS2Crew for the PMDG 777 has been updated to Version 3.4.
This is a free update that brings FS2Crew in line with the recent PMDG 777 update.
Change Log
- Coughing and paper sounds removed per user request.
- Ground service handling updated to match new menu layout in the latest PMDG update.
- 4K (scaling) monitor support (you need to disable then reenable FS2Crew in the FS2Crew Config Manager) to refresh your panel.cfg with the associated changes.
- Voice command for Auto Throttle: FO will now control both auto throttle switches.
To obtain the update, login to your account, re-download and re-install the full product.