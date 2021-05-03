FlyingIron Simulations Releases Spitfire L.F Mk IXc MSFS

A timeless legend, an icon, a hero and arguably one of the most beautiful aircraft to have ever existed.

Designed by Supermarine to be a short-range, high-performance interceptor, the Spitfire is most famous for its pivotal role in World War II & The Battle of Britain where it was a key weapon against Axis forces. Instantly recognizable by its iconic elliptical wing, the Spitfire needs little introduction from us.

Features

3D Cockpit Model built from Heritage Flight Simulations incredibly detailed CAD Model

The model is a perfect replica of the Spitfire Mk IX cockpit, down to the smallest detail, and is used for the production of HFS's amazing cockpit replica.

This is of course backed up by our usual ultra-high Artwork standards across the entire aircraft - the in-game screen shots say more here than we ever could! Combined with the gorgeous scenery of MSFS, prepare to be blown away by just how good an old legend can look inside a modern simulator.

Source