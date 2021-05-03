Verticalsim Releases Peter O. Knight Airport MSFS

Peter O. Knight is an airport on Davis Islands, five minutes (3 nm or 5.6 km or 3.5 mi) from downtown Tampa, Florida. Built as a Works Progress Administration project, it was Tampa's main airport from 1935 to 1945, and is still used by general aviation operators today because of its proximity to the central city.

The airport was named for prominent attorney and businessman Peter O. Knight, namesake of Holland & Knight. The airport's original administration building was torn down in the 1960s, and replaced by the current building. Although seaplanes aren't quite as popular anymore, the basin is still there at Davis Islands.

Features

Ortho cleaned up (flattened all glitched mesh terrain)

PBR Buildings and ground textures

Proper 4-light PAPI with proper glide angle/degree

2020 airport layout

Custom vegetation

High scale, detailed models

Clutter objects

Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning, AI taxi pathing, etc.)

Free future updates

Surrounding area modeled (such as yacht club)

Source