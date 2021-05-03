Verticalsim Releases Peter O. Knight Airport MSFS

Peter O. Knight is an airport on Davis Islands, five minutes (3 nm or 5.6 km or 3.5 mi) from downtown Tampa, Florida. Built as a Works Progress Administration project, it was Tampa's main airport from 1935 to 1945, and is still used by general aviation operators today because of its proximity to the central city.
The airport was named for prominent attorney and businessman Peter O. Knight, namesake of Holland & Knight. The airport's original administration building was torn down in the 1960s, and replaced by the current building. Although seaplanes aren't quite as popular anymore, the basin is still there at Davis Islands.
Features
- Ortho cleaned up (flattened all glitched mesh terrain)
- PBR Buildings and ground textures
- Proper 4-light PAPI with proper glide angle/degree
- 2020 airport layout
- Custom vegetation
- High scale, detailed models
- Clutter objects
- Proper airport data/logic (PAPI light positioning, AI taxi pathing, etc.)
- Free future updates
- Surrounding area modeled (such as yacht club)