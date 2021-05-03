MSFS March 4th, 2021 Development Update

Next week is going to be a good one! Sim Update 3 is slated to go live, we have our Live Dev Q&A next Wednesday, and Pilot Emilie will be taking over our Twitch channel on Monday (see Twitch Schedule below).

The Devs are excited to connect with you again and delve into the latest update, what's coming, and our progress on the sim. We hope you have a safe weekend and we will see you next week!

SDK Update

On the DevMode side:

We fixed font-related issues in DevMode.

In the Scenery Editor, we fixed a bug that didn't show object test radius when selected. We also added a button to remove material from polygons. We also implemented the Delete key as a way to delete individual points on polygons-based objects (like painted lines, aprons, polygons etc.).

We fixed execute_calculator_code proxy and added more security to it.

On the WASM side:

Source