Milviz Previews F4U Corsair For MSFS 2020

Aircraft designer Milviz has taken to Facebook to preview their Vought F4U Corsair for Microsoft Flight Simulator. All they say about it is "work-in-progress" and "coming soon" but the pictures show that both the exterior and interior are fully developed.

The Vought F4U Corsair is an American fighter aircraft that saw service primarily in World War II and the Korean War. Designed and initially manufactured by Chance Vought, the Corsair was soon in great demand; additional production contracts were given to Goodyear, whose Corsairs were designated FG, and Brewster, designated F3A.

The Corsair was designed and operated as a carrier-based aircraft, and entered service in large numbers with the U.S. Navy in late 1944 and early 1945. It quickly became one of the most capable carrier-based fighter-bombers of World War II.

For FS2004 and FSX users, we have a very good Corsair in the library (please leave a comment if you enjoy the model):

FS2004 model: corsf4u7.zip

FSX fix: vistagl.zip

