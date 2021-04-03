  • Windsock Simulations Previews Madrid Airport For X-Plane

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-04-2021  
    Here are some previews from Windsock Simulations on their soon to be released Madrid Airport for X-Plane 11:

    Good Afternoon Folks! Sorry for being so absent over the past few months, but we had a team member who had personal issues to take care of. This is now resolved, we have decided to post a bumper crop of Madrid pictures. We are now nearing the end, with a few things to fix, and will be entering beta we think for this month easily. We still have some things to take care of as we have said, but the majority of the look is done, and this is pretty much the way the released product will be...Yet to add trees and some grass.

    Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport, commonly known as Madrid-Barajas Airport, is the main international airport serving Madrid in Spain. At 3,050 ha in area, it is the second-largest airport in Europe by physical size behind Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport.

    Emma Bentley and Ashley Jones
    Windsock Simulations
    Source

