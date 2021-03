Wels Airfield LOLW Freeware For X-Plane 11

Here is a nice (fresh) Gateway scenery from the team over at Laminar Research:

Fresh on the Scenery Gateway: Wels (LOLW).

Wels Airfield is an airfield serving Wels, a city in the Austrian state of Upper Austria. It is not used for commercial scheduled services but features business and general aviation as well as private and military training flights and medical transportation.

